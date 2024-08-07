More than 4 thousand children remain in Donetsk region in 10-kilometer zone from front line - head of RMA Filashkin

More than 50,000 people, including more than 4,000 children, remain in the 10-kilometer zone from the front line in the Donetsk region. Evacuation measures continue.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the forced evacuation of children in the 10-kilometer zone from the front line in the Donetsk region continues. According to the official, this zone includes Selydove, Ukrainsk, Novohrodivka and the large city of Myrnohrad.

"In total, there are more than 50,000 people and more than 4,000 children," Filashkin said.

The official added that the evacuated residents of the Donetsk region are being hosted by Rivne, Poltava, Cherkasy and Zakarpattia regions.

Police units "White Angels" and units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the evacuation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 372 families with 481 children left Donetsk region over the past day on August 6.

