Head of charity fund and his accomplice are exposed in Zaporizhzhia, who issued guardianship over people with disabilities to draft dodgers

In Zaporizhzhia, a benefactor and his accomplice were exposed on receiving USD 5 thousand. A philanthropist and his accomplice who facilitated the smuggling of draft dodgers across the state border were uncovered in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the charity foundation and his intermediary were exposed and notified of suspicion of extortion and receipt of illegal benefits for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





According to the investigation, the suspects organized a criminal scheme to smuggle men liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine. With the assistance of a charitable organization headed by one of them, they resolved issues related to the execution of documents on the guardianship of a disabled person who needs treatment in the EU. On the basis of these documents, the draft dodger, under the pretext of fictitiously accompanying a person with disabilities, freely crossed the state border of Ukraine. The price of such a service was from 10 to 15 thousand US dollars.

Law enforcement officers detained the men red-handed in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine when they received the first part of the agreed reward. According to the agreement, the conscript had to pay USD 5 thousand immediately, the rest - after passing customs control.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing. Other persons involved in the crime are being identified.

