The Pentagon believes that Ukraine does not violate the conditions for the use of American weapons in the Kursk region.

This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports, with reference to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh on social network X.

"Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region are "consistent with US policy" on the use of the provided weapons," Singh said.

What preceded it

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defense, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.