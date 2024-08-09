Pentagon does not consider "border breakthrough" in Kursk region to be escalation: US will continue to support Ukraine with means it needs

The US Department of Defence does not believe that the breakthrough of the border in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the fighting that has been going on there for three days are an escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by "Voice of America" journalist Ostap Yarysh, citing a statement by Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

"We do not believe this is an escalation in any way. Ukraine is doing what it needs to do to succeed on the battlefield," Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh on the operation in the Kursk region.

She added that the United States will continue to support Ukraine with the means it needs.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".