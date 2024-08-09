75 occupiers, 38 units of weapons and military equipment, and 4 field points of military supply were destroyed in day in south
The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 75 occupiers were eliminated.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.
It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 75 people.
Also, the Russians lost 38 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:
- 5 armored fighting vehicles;
2 anti-aircraft missile systems;
1 self-propelled artillery installation;
1 mortar;
- 6 guns;
- 9 units of automotive equipment;
- 6 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 5 boats;
- 3 motorcycles.
Ukrainian defenders also hit 1 ammunition storage site, 4 field supply points, 3 dugouts, and 7 observation posts.
Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 588,540 Russian invaders.
