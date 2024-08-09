Mobile communication is disappearing in Kursk region - Russian mass media

Due to the start of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, there were interruptions in the work of the networks of mobile operators.

As Censor.NET informs, the Russian mass media write about it.

On August 8, customers faced difficulties when connecting with subscribers in the region, and in the areas of combat clashes, in particular, in Sudzha, there was no connection at all.

At the moment, communication operators do not comment on the situation, experts believe that the problems are not caused by technical failures.

Network outages may be due to signal jamming by Russian authorities to "ensure security."

Earlier it was reported that Internet resources of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation were subjected to a massive DDoS attack.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".