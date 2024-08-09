35 thousand Ukrainians leave occupation through humanitarian corridor in Sumy region

Through the humanitarian corridor on the border of Sumy region with the Russian Federation, 35,000 Ukrainians left the occupation. But now the corridor is closed.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the RMA, Volodymyr Artiukh, during a telethon.

"During the existence of this 'corridor of life', more than 35 thousand people have returned to Ukraine. This is a large number of Ukrainians who have returned to their native land," he said.

However, in the last three days, the work of the Kolotylivka-Pokrovka corridor has been suspended by the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the RMA, Ukrainian border guards are ready to resume the work of the humanitarian corridor and all conditions have been created to accommodate the evacuees. For the time being, Ukrainians can return to the territory controlled by Ukraine through the Mokrany-Domanovo checkpoint on the Volyn region's border with Belarus.

Read more: First civilian vessel passed through Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in Black Sea, - Zelenskyy