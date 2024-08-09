Biden: I am disappointed by anti-democratic actions of Georgian government

US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment with the actions of the Georgian government, which contradict the norms of membership in the EU and NATO.

As Censor.NET informs, President Salome Zurabishvili made Biden's letter public.

The US leader sent a letter on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Georgia.

Biden noted that the United States remains a firm supporter of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"I am disappointed by the anti-democratic actions of the Georgian government, an example of which is the Kremlin-style law on "foreign agents" and false statements by Georgian government officials that contradict the norms of membership in the EU and NATO," Biden emphasized at the same time.

Despite this, the American leader added, the United States remains committed to the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Georgian President Zurabishvili discuss bilateral cooperation and security challenges. VIDEO

It will be recalled that on May 14, the Parliament of Georgia voted for the law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the third final reading. Mass protests against the adoption of the document took place in the capital of the country, Tbilisi. According to the media, the EU will freeze Georgia's application for accession if the law on "foreign agents" comes into force. NATO warned the Georgian authorities that the decision to adopt the scandalous law is incompatible with its Western course, including plans for membership in the Alliance. The White House said that the law on "foreign agents" will push Georgia even further away from the values ​​of the EU and NATO.

On May 18, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, promised the law "On transparency of foreign influence", adopted by the parliament.