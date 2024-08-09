Forced evacuation of children is introduced in three villages of Pokrovsk district

Due to the security situation, members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk decided to forcibly evacuate children from three settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the participants of the Coordination Center unanimously supported the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from the villages of Tsukuryne, Illinka and Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

Read more: 500 people remain in Chasiv Yar, they are not going to evacuate, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid - Filashkin

It is noted that evacuation to safe regions will be carried out within 60 days. For its implementation, 1 reception camp will be deployed.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that the evacuation is free of charge. To get advice on the possibility of moving to safe regions, you can call the Donetsk RMA hotline at 0 800 408 911 or the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548, or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 killed and 12 wounded, private houses, multi-storey buildings, administrative buildings, enterprises and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that more than 50,000 people, including more than 4,000 children, remain in the 10-kilometer zone from the front line in the Donetsk region. Evacuation measures continue.

According to the National Police, 1,010 children have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Donetsk region in the first three days.