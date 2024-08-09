SBI exposes law enforcement officer who smuggled draft dodgers to Romania for USD 10 thousand

In Prykarpattia, SBI officers in cooperation with the SSU uncovered another scheme to smuggle men of military age across the border to Romania.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

How did the suspects act?

It is noted that the scheme was organized by a local law enforcement officer who involved two civilians from the Ivano-Frankivsk region in his "business".

He was looking for people who wanted to get to Europe and offered them to cross the border for 10 thousand US dollars per person. The law enforcement officer's accomplices drove the men by car to the border line outside the checkpoints in Chernivtsi region and then showed the "clients" how to cross to Romania on foot.

At least three people have been documented to have been smuggled across the border using this scheme.

Punishment for the crime

The law enforcement officer and two of his accomplices were served a notice of suspicion of smuggling men of military age across the border (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 9 years with confiscation of property. The two offenders have already been detained as a measure of restraint.

Authorized searches were also conducted, during which USD 20 thousand, unregistered weapons, ammunition, and two cars in which the fugitives were transported were seized from the draft dodgers.