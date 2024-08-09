Due to events in Kursk region, Russia will be forced to redeploy troops - Estonian intelligence

Military actions in the Kursk region are likely to force the Russian Federation to redeploy its forces.

This is the opinion of Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Center, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Kesselmann noted that, most likely, the armed forces of the Russian Federation were not prepared for Ukrainian active actions in this region, and the attack came as a surprise to them.

Kesselmann noted that, according to open sources, Ukrainian troops have advanced about 15 kilometers from the border into the Kursk region.

"It is possible that the second line of defense of the Russian Federation in the region has been partially breached. The offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk area is likely to lead to the redeployment of Russian Federation units from other directions to ensure the defense of Russian units and counterattacks against Ukrainian forces in the region," Kesselman said.