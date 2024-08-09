SSU: Occupiers’ informant who "leaked" gun stations of AFU near Pokrovsk gets 13 years in prison

The offender was "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region to the aggressor. Most of all, the aggressor was interested in the coordinates of strongholds and firing positions of the Armed Forces artillery in the most intense frontline area - Pokrovsk.

How the collaborator collected data

To obtain intelligence, the enemy accomplice hitchhiked around the frontline villages of the district, where he secretly recorded the geolocation of Ukrainian troops.

After each sortie, he remotely "reported" to Russian intelligence through "liaisons" - several militants of the Russian occupation groups fighting on the eastern front.

To transmit intelligence, he used voice messages in a popular messenger.

It is noted that the SSU counterintelligence detained the collaborator as a result of a special operation in the Pokrovsk district in May this year.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local resident who, on his own initiative, went to Russian intelligence through pro-Kremlin telegram channels.

During a search of his apartment, a cell phone used by him to communicate with the occupiers was seized.

Based on the SBU counterintelligence and investigative materials, the court found the offender guilty under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, providing assistance to the armed forces of the aggressor state in conducting hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.