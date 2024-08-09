Official, who illegally accrued combat payments to financiers of military unit, is served suspicion notice - SBI

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of the financial and economic service of a military unit stationed in Dnipropetrovsk region at the time of the crime. Through the official, her subordinates illegally received combat payments intended for soldiers on the front line.

What scheme did the offender come up with?

According to the order prepared by the official, almost all the personnel of the financial and economic service were allegedly sent to the East of Ukraine to perform combat missions as part of one of the operational and tactical groups.

In fact, the financiers and accountants did not go on combat missions but only received regular payments for this. To do this, the suspect drew up relevant reports with a request to recalculate the remuneration.

Thus, over the course of six months, seven employees of the financial and economic service illegally received almost UAH 1 million in additional payments.

What does the official face?

The head of the financial and economic service is suspected of embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office, under martial law, in a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

