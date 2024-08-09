Britain imposes sanctions on four individuals and three legal entities from Belarus

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on four individuals and three legal entities from Belarus in coordination with international partners in response to human rights violations and continued support for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the British Foreign Office.

"Today (August 9), the UK imposed sanctions on 7 more individuals and legal entities on the fourth anniversary of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, which was held with violations, in coordinated action with international partners, bringing the total number of sanctions against Belarus to more than 200," the statement said.

As noted, the British sanctions targeted the heads of four penal colonies in Belarus, who contributed to human rights violations and repression of civil society. These are Denis Tolstenkov, head of penal colony No. 4, Andrei Palchyk, former head of colony No. 1, Filip Sturchanka, head of penal colony No. 3, and Aleksey Lazarenko, head of penal colony No. 15.

Read more: Borrell: Lukashenko’s regime facilitated illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

"All 4 individuals are or were responsible for participating in, supporting and facilitating serious human rights violations, repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, and actions and activities that undermine democracy and the rule of law in Belarus," the statement said.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the StankoGomel machine tool plant, the Rukhservomotor production enterprise, and the Scientific Research Institute of Electronic Computers (SRIEC).

"Belarus has also provided instrumental support to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine since its beginning in 2022. It has allowed the use of its territory and airspace for attacks and provided logistical support," the statement said.

Read more: European Commission will seek explanations from Hungarian authorities regarding simplification of entry for citizens of Russian Federation and Belarus