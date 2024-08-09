Russian troops increase dynamics of chemical attacks against Defense Forces - Command of Support Forces of AFU

The growth of the dynamics of enemy chemical attacks is recorded in the Defense Forces.

"The enemy is increasing the dynamics of chemical attacks against the Defense Forces.

Russia continues its aggression and grossly violates the rules of war, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

During the period of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy, along with the use of conventional means of fire, has been using special ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals against the Defense Forces.

This includes the use of K-51 and RG-VO hand gas grenades, which are riot control devices and are prohibited for use as weapons of war. In July alone, 358 cases of enemy use of ammunition containing hazardous chemicals were recorded and documented.

In total, from February 15, 2023, to July 24 this year, 3,570 cases of the enemy's use of ammunition containing hazardous chemicals were recorded," the statement said.