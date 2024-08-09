Zelenskyy on strike on Kostiantynivka: "Russia always knows where it hits with its missiles, and this is conscious and deliberate terror"

The rescue operation in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, where Russians shelled a supermarket, continues.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"The rescue operation in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, is underway after a Russian strike on a supermarket. Dozens of other buildings were also damaged: post office, shops, houses. As of now, more than 40 people have been reported injured and all are being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 14 people died. My condolences to the families and friends. Russia always knows where it is hitting with its missiles, and this is conscious and deliberate Russian terror. Another war crime for which the occupier will be held accountable. He will be held accountable by the court and history, and he is already accountable by the strength of our soldiers. All those Ukrainians who are bringing justice, destroying the occupier and defending our positions. They are defending us in the way that is necessary to preserve Ukrainian independence and achieve our goals. And the main one is a just peace for all our people, real security for all our regions and communities as soon as possible. And this is only possible if Ukraine has the initiative in the war, if our unity with the world is preserved, and if we are all here in Ukraine, working for our country, for our common interests, for our security. I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks for Ukraine. Those who are fighting for Ukraine with real steadfastness and courage. I am proud of all our combat brigades!" - the President said.

Read more: Everyone sees that Ukrainian army can surprise and achieve results - Zelenskyy