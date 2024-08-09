ENG
Zelenskyy: Army+ app should be scaled up to all Defense Forces

The Army+ mobile application was downloaded 40 thousand times in the first day.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to all our soldiers who have already installed Army+. In the first day, we had 40 thousand downloads of the app. A good result and in terms of the average time of use. This application should be scaled up to all our Ukrainian Defense Forces - all commanders, all soldiers. It is really useful to remove paperwork and all unnecessary bureaucracy. Ukraine must be modern at all levels," Zelenskyy said.

