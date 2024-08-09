HMMWV, HIMARS, Stinger and TOW: US hands over new $125 million aid package to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense on Friday, August 9, announced additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $125 million.

The new package of US aid is allocated under the US Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) program, that is, directly from warehouses, and is the sixty-third such tranche.

It includes ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Stinger missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, and TOW anti-tank guided missiles.

The Pentagon also mentions multi-purpose radars, HMMWVs, small arms ammunition, explosive munitions, "equipment to protect critical national infrastructure" and spare parts.

"The United States will continue to work with nearly 50 Allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine's brave defenders have the critical equipment they need to fight Russian aggression," the US Department of Defense emphasized.