Occupiers use new type of bombs to strike Sumy region

On August 9, the Russian occupiers for the first time used new air bombs that had a greater range and speed to strike Sumy region.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

According to the official, the enemy launched 24 GBUs (guided bomb units) in Sumy region during the day.

"But we are noticing a change in munitions. Previously, these were simple GBUs that planned and struck at populated areas. Now there are new planning munitions, but with an engine. And this bomb flies twice as far and more accurately. Today, 11 such guided bombs hit Sumy region," said Artyukh.

He noted that to counter such strikes, first of all, it is necessary to shoot down carrier aircraft.

"This is the main way to counteract. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using electronic warfare equipment," added Artiukh.

