In July, Russian shelling killed most civilians in Ukraine since October 2022 - UN

In July, the number of dead and wounded civilians in Ukraine from Russian shelling was the highest since October 2022.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The mission emphasized that in July there was a continuation of an alarming trend that has been going on since March 2024, "namely, an increase in the number of losses (deaths and injuries) among civilians."

"The attack on July 8 pushed the number of civilian casualties to a level not seen in the last 20 months," said Danielle Belle, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, "I sincerely hope that the number of casualties in July will be an exception and that this trend of increasing civilian casualties will stop.

In its monthly report, the UN mission confirmed that at least 219 civilians were killed and 1,018 others injured in July as a result of Russia's war-related violence in Ukraine.

"The number of civilian casualties in July was the highest since October 2022, when 317 civilians were killed and 795 injured... The highest number of casualties was recorded on July 8, when the Russian armed forces struck targets in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih ( Dnipropetrovsk region) and Kyiv region with precision-guided missiles. In total, at least 43 civilians were killed, including 5 children, and 147 were injured, including 7 children, during the attacks on July 8," the statement said.

The UN clarified that the largest number of civilian casualties was caused when a missile or fragments of a missile intercepted by air defense systems hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv (13 dead and at least 20 wounded), a business center in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv (6 dead and at least 10 wounded), a medical center in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv (9 killed and at least 5 wounded), the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv (2 killed and at least 18 wounded), and the administrative buildings of a mechanical repair plant in Kryvyi Rih (10 killed, 46 wounded).