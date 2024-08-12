Enemy attacks most in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. 124 combat engagements - in frontline over twenty-four hour period - General Staff

Russian troops attack most actively in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy carried out five missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 18 missiles, 65 airstrikes (in particular, 107 were used by air defense systems), carried out 4,673 attacks, 129 of them from rocket salvo systems fire

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of Kiyanytsia, Yunakivka, Simeykine settlements of the Sumy region; Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region; Serebryanka, Dilyivka, Nelypivka, Toretsk, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Vodyane, Oleksandropil, Mykolaivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Novoandriivka, Lobkovo, Zaporizhzhia region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued its assault. Five combat clashes took place here in the Vovchansk region.

In the Kupyan direction, the number of combats amounted to ten enemy attacks. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Berestovo and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 21 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in the Serebryansk forest.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, Verkhnokamyansky, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanivskyi.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, made eight attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Zalizne, Druzhba and New York settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 41 attacks. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovogo, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Zhelanyno, Orlivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kostyantynivka area. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this direction six times.

In the direction of Vremivsk, the occupiers launched two attacks on our positions in the direction of Vodyanyi and Rivnopol. The enemy had no success.

Situation in the south and east

In the Orihiv direction, there were four skirmishes, unsuccessful for the enemy, near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

Losses of positions and territories were not allowed in the Dnieper direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions. Operational situation without significant changes.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, actively used aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, and shelled border settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupying forces, exhaust the offensive potential of the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and OVT, hit two control points, three artillery systems, an ammunition warehouse and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,080 people in the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 73 operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 66 vehicles and one unit of special equipment.