Ruscists shelled Kherson in morning: woman was wounded

On the morning of 12 August, Russian invaders attacked Kherson. A local resident was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that an ambulance crew took a 52-year-old woman with an explosive injury to the hospital.

Doctors are currently examining the victim and providing her with medical care.

