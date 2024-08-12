Ruscists shelled Kherson in morning: woman was wounded
On the morning of 12 August, Russian invaders attacked Kherson. A local resident was injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that an ambulance crew took a 52-year-old woman with an explosive injury to the hospital.
Doctors are currently examining the victim and providing her with medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password