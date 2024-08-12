ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4788 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
339 0

Ruscists shelled Kherson in morning: woman was wounded

Російська армія атакувала Херсон 12 серпня

On the morning of 12 August, Russian invaders attacked Kherson. A local resident was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that an ambulance crew took a 52-year-old woman with an explosive injury to the hospital.

Doctors are currently examining the victim and providing her with medical care.

Read more: Large-scale fire broke out near Kherson due to enemy shelling. Liquidation is complicated

Author: 

shoot out (13045) Kherson (1125)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 