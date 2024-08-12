Russia lost control over 28 settlements in Kursk region - governor. VIDEO

The authorities of the Kursk region have announced that they have lost control of 28 settlements.

This was stated by the deputy governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the situation in the region is difficult.

"There are 28 settlements under the control of the enemy. We do not know the fate of about 2 thousand people. ... The depth of penetration into the territory of the Kursk region is 12 km. The width along the front is 40 km," he was quoted as saying by propaganda media.

