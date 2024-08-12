Occupiers attack civilian car with drone in Kherson region: injuring two people

In the Bilozerka community of Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car traveling on the highway.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that two people were injured: A 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. They received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.

