Occupiers attack civilian car with drone in Kherson region: injuring two people
In the Bilozerka community of Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car traveling on the highway.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that two people were injured: A 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. They received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
The victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.
