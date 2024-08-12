Putin: Russian Defense Ministry must "dislodge enemy" from territory of Kursk region

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has convened a meeting on the situation in the regions bordering Ukraine and instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to "dislodge the enemy" of the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Russian media, Putin said this during the meeting.

"The main task of the Ministry of Defense is to push, drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, provide reliable coverage of the state border," he said.

Putin also instructed the FSB and Rosgvardia to ensure the counterterrorism operation in the Kursk region and to effectively counter sabotage groups of the Armed Forces.

"The main thing now is to solve the urgent tasks that are being developed at this time and based on forecasts of the situation," Putin added.

According to the Russian dictator, "the pace of offensive operations of the Russian armed forces, volunteer fighters, and veterans has not only not decreased, but on the contrary, has increased by one and a half times."

"Along the entire front line, our armed forces are advancing," Putin said.

According to the Kremlin leader, the Ukrainian military allegedly attacked the Kursk region in order to try to stop the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian Armed Forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defense, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region is an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

