Occupiers shell Toretsk with artillery, injuring two people

In the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, two residents were wounded as a result of enemy shelling - a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 12, 2024, at about 10:00 a.m., the Russian occupation army fired artillery at the city of Toretsk. Two citizens who were walking to a spring to collect drinking water sustained shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and thighs," the department said.

It is noted that both victims were evacuated and taken to a medical facility.

Pre-trial investigations are being conducted into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Ukrainsk in Donetsk region, killing 2 people and wounding one.

