On average, one school or hospital is damaged or destroyed every day in Ukraine as result of hostilities - UN Coordinator Brown

As a result of the hostilities, an average of one school, hospital or clinic is damaged or destroyed every day in Ukraine.

Denise Brown, Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Brown noted that the organization has data on the damage and destruction of schools, hospitals and clinics in Ukraine.

"Every day in Ukraine, on average, a school, hospital, clinic, small or large, is damaged or destroyed. This is the data that the UN has. So this is quite significant data. Hospitals are under special protection under international humanitarian law because that's where people apply for services. This is not part of the war," the UN coordinator said.

She emphasized that attacks on educational institutions and hospitals are a gross violation of international humanitarian law. Brown also added that words of condemnation are important to ensure that everyone in the world knows what is happening and that further action is taken. In this context, she mentioned the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8.

"Words are very important for actions. When something happens, such as the massive attack on Okhmatdyt, that is why the UN spoke out so strongly at all levels. Not only I spoke. The Secretary-General spoke out. The Director General of UNICEF. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also said that this is a major violation of human rights. And this leads to immediate action," the representative of the Organization said.

It should be noted that Denise Brown is completing her 2-year mission. Matthias Schmale has been appointed as the new UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

