Italy and Switzerland agree to cooperate to hold peace summit with participation of Russia

Italy and Switzerland will cooperate to create conditions for the Peace Summit with the participation of Russia.

This was stated by the Foreign Ministers of both countries Antonio Tajani and Ignazio Cassisa, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Considering that achieving peace requires engagement and dialogue between all parties, the two ministers agreed to maintain close contacts to cooperate in creating the best possible conditions for a second Peace Summit involving all parties, including Russia and actors on the international scene," the statement said.

It is noted that to this end, Italy and Switzerland invite all interested actors in the international arena to make every effort to create a common negotiation platform based on respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as enshrined in the UN Charter, and taking into account the proposals made by several parties to end the conflict.

"Being aware of the global implications of the conflict in Ukraine, Italy and Switzerland remain committed to taking all necessary steps to build a diplomatic path to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace," the foreign ministers said.

As a reminder, the first Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024. It discussed three points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a communiqué was signed, which is open for accession.