Russians are redeploying some units from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region, but their number is small - OGT Tavria

Russia is moving some of its units from Zaporizhzhia region to the north.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman of the Tavria operational grouping of troops, on the Espresso TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

Lykhovii emphasized that the number of units that the invaders are currently redeploying is small enough to speak of a weakening of the enemy's offensive in the southern direction.

"Yes, it is confirmed that some Russian military units are being redeployed from the Pridniprovskyi axis and from Zaporizhzhia region in general to the north. However, it should be understood that the Russians have accumulated a large number of personnel, including in Zaporizhzhia region, and the number of units they are redeploying is relatively small to speak of any weakening or removal of the barrier to continue the offensive in the southern direction," the spokesman said.

In addition, Lykhovii said that 13 enemy assaults were recorded in the operational area of the Tavria operational group of troops yesterday. According to him, this is the most since the beginning of August.

"In July, they were not very active at the end of the month either. Perhaps these are their demonstration actions to show that they can try to attack in such conditions, when they are replacing certain units. However, we need to be vigilant, not only for the military command, which by default sees and understands all this, but also for that part of our society that has an active position and follows the course of actions on the front line. We want to avoid the impression that we are already winning and that Kursk is ours. This is not the case at all. We emphasize that every segment and every area is important. These are all Ukrainian territories, and they need to be held," added the spokesman of OGT.

