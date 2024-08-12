ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces control about 1000 square kilometers in Kursk region - Syrskyi

ЗСУ контролюють близько 1000 кв. км у Курській області, - Сирський

The Ukrainian military continues to conduct an offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Currently, they control about a thousand square kilometers.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to conduct offensive operations in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory," Syrskyi said.

He added that the Ukrainian military continue to fulfill their tasks. According to him, fighting is taking place along the entire front line.

According to Syrskyi, the situation on the battlefield is under the control of the Armed Forces.

In response to Syrskyi's report, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the chief of the military to convey his gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders for their "resilience and decisive actions."

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially confirmed that Ukraine is conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russia has lost control over 44 settlements in Kursk region - DeepState

