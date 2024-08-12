In Zhytomyr region, doctor of MMC demanded $1500 from wounded soldier for confirmation of disability - National Police

In Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers detained a doctor of the MMC (Military Medical Commission) on bribery, who extorted money from a wounded soldier for assigning a disability group.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

The investigation found that while performing combat missions, the Armed Forces serviceman received multiple injuries to both legs. Subsequently, he was sent to Zhytomyr to undergo a military medical commission to determine his fitness for service.

Already in March 2024, during the MMC, the defense counsel was examined by a traumatologist, who assured the patient of his influence on the members of the medical and social expert commission. He clarified that it was necessary to pay a part of the "gratitude" of $500 to receive a conclusion on fitness for service. In May, the serviceman handed over the amount to the doctor. Subsequently, according to the doctor's report and the conclusion of the medical and social assessment, the man received a group 3 disability.

A few days later, when he met his patient, the same traumatologist demanded another $1,000. The defense counsel reported this to law enforcement.

On August 7, immediately after receiving the bribe, the doctor was detained. The police searched his office, residence and car. As a result, they seized documentation, a laptop, draft records, other evidence of illegal activity and the object of the bribe - $500 and UAH 20,000.

The doctor was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (trading in influence).