Anti-Corruption Court remanded Deputy Energy Minister Heilo, detained on bribery, in custody with possibility of UAH 25 million bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo in custody until 8 October with the right to post bail.

The HACC remanded the official in custody with the possibility of posting UAH 25 million bail.

During the hearing, prosecutors requested that the official be held in custody with the right to post UAH 30 million bail.

The defence lawyers insisted on a more lenient measure of restraint and claimed that the amount of bail requested by the prosecution was unreasonable. The defence also noted that Heilo has a 14-year-old daughter with a disability. The child allegedly needs constant care, and the wife cannot cope on her own, without the help of her husband.

The case of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo

On 12 August, it was reported that Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo was detained for taking a $500,000 bribe.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of deputy minister.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy said that Heilo was exposed with the assistance of the minister.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Serhii Pylypchuk, an authorised person of Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo. His bail was set at UAH 65 million. According to the investigation, money was transferred through Pylypchuk.