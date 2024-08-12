U.S. Senators Graham and Blumenthal call on White House to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory.



On Monday, August 12, US Senators Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, arrived in Kyiv.

Both politicians called on the White House to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia.

"If we do this right, other aggressors around the world will be less likely to invade their neighbor if we stand with Ukraine and win. So, administration, lift the restrictions and allow the use of weapons to deter invasion. We need to think about Ukraine long-term, not short-term. We need to sign strategic agreements that will involve the United States and Ukraine economically as far as the eye can see, and we will win this war," said Senator Graham.

In turn, his Democratic colleague Blumenthal said that the world is watching not only Ukraine but also the United States. In particular, he said, autocratic regimes are watching how the United States will act in supporting Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back, giving them weapons and then telling them that they cannot use them as they need to win. The whole world is watching. It has been so from the very beginning. The world is watching not only Ukraine, but also the United States. China is watching. Iran is watching. All our autocratic enemies are watching," the American politician said.

