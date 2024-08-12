U.S. should engage retired F-16 pilots to help Ukraine, - Senator Graham

The US authorities should offer retired F-16 pilots to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

This was stated by US Senator Lindsey Graham during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Following talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Graham said that retired F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom could be hired by Ukraine.

"They (the Ukrainians - ed.) will be looking for retired pilots among NATO countries to help them until they train their own pilots," the senator said.

According to Graham, this way Ukraine will be able to use the F-16s transferred from the allies earlier, while its pilots are being trained.

"My message is this: we need to be fully engaged. This is what I want to see in 2024: I am going to raise this issue. I ask President Biden, before you leave office, to ensure that this invitation is issued," Graham said.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already begun receiving the first F-16s from its allies. But, as the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, stated, the partners have promised Ukraine more F-16s than they can train pilots and maintenance personnel.