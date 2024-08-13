UK does not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Kursk region - media

The British government has not granted Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets in the Kursk region of Russia. This decision is also influenced by the position of France.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Telegraph.

"There have been no changes," a British government source said, adding that London's position remains unchanged.

The Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of about 250 kilometres, could allow the Ukrainian army to attack airfields and logistics centres used by Russia to strengthen its positions in the Kursk region. However, London continues to deny Kyiv permission to use them.

Last month, during a visit to the UK, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lobbied British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to support the lifting of the restrictions.

Read more: U.S. Senators Graham and Blumenthal call on White House to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory

Former British tank commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon noted that Storm Shadow is capable of hitting "railway junctions and key roads leading to Kursk, as well as any airfields within a 100-mile radius".

He also added that allowing the use of these missiles would show the West's determination to support Ukraine.

However, the position on Ukraine's use of the missiles depends not only on the UK, as the Storm Shadow missiles are produced jointly with France. Thus, Paris also has a say in the terms of their use.

In addition, Ukraine has asked the United States to allow the use of long-range ATACMS missiles to attack the Kursk region, but has so far been denied, The Telegraph adds.

Read more: Ukraine is in talks with US: it wants to use US missiles to strike Kursk region - Washington Post

Earlier it was reported that Starmer proposed to ease restrictions on the use of British Storm Shadow weapons for strikes against Russia. Zelenskyy later welcomed the decision.