Russian propagandist Krasovsky sentenced for calls to kill Ukrainian children

The court found Russian propagandist and former director of Russia Today Anton Krasovsky guilty of publicly calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Prosecutors proved that in 2022, in one of the broadcasts of his program, Krasovsky publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children.

This story appeared in Russia Today TV broadcasts, as well as on the Russian propagandist's own channels on YouTube and Telegram, which have several hundred thousand subscribers.

Read more: In Ryzhivka, Sumy region, enemy tried to carry out propaganda operation: Russian flag in village is destroyed, no occupier’s presence, - Zelenskyy

In his statements, he turns the Russian audience against Ukrainians and calls for the physical destruction of the Ukrainian people, the prosecutor's office noted. The examination established that these statements are public calls for the genocide of Ukrainians.

In February 2023, at a public indictment by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, Krasovsky was found guilty of public calls for genocide and violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (Part 2 of Article 442, Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to the maximum punishment possible under the sanctions of the articles - 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the set of verdicts, the court imposed the final punishment for the committed crime in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 years with confiscation of property.

Read more: Russian authorities canceled "Immortal Regiment" due to fears of emergencies and possible manifestations of dissatisfaction with war in Ukraine - British intelligence