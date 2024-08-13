Situation in Kursk region is under control of Russian Armed Forces - "Akhmat" special forces commander Alaudinov

The commander of the "Akhmat" special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that most of the territory in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops were stationed, was allegedly under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media outlet ASTRA.

He added that "mopping up is underway, the enemy is being driven out of the settlements where it remained".

Alaudinov also claims that the development of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region was allegedly led by "NATO headquarters" and that it also involved many foreign mercenaries.

Earlier, Alaudinov also claimed that his special forces were in the Kursk region when the Ukrainian offensive began, but "missed" the Ukrainian army.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the advance of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a foothold in Honcharivka.

