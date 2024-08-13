Operation in Kursk region helps frontline and complicates military logistics of RF - MFA

The purpose of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is to protect Ukrainians from Russian strikes.

According to Tykhyi, more than 2,000 strikes have been launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation against Sumy region since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine cannot strike with the available long-range weapons to defend itself against this terror, there are no solutions that we insist on, so there is a need to use the Armed Forces to liberate these border areas from the Russian military contingent that strikes at Ukraine," the ministry spokesman said.

Tykhyi also said that the operation in the Kursk region is helping the frontline.

"This does not allow Russia to deploy additional units to the Donetsk region and complicates its military logistics. The Ukrainian Armed Forces is a civilized European military force that fully complies with the laws and customs of warfare and international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are targeting only military facilities and military personnel," explained the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The purpose of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region is to save Ukrainian lives from Russian strikes, he added.

"It was Russia that brought the war to Ukraine, and it is only fair that this war is now returning to Russia's territory. The sooner Russia agrees to restore a just peace, the sooner Ukrainian raids on Russian territory will stop. And as long as Putin continues the war, he will receive such responses from Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman summarized.

