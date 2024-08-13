Dates and places of interim meetings of second Peace Summit have been determined - MFA

Preparations for the second Global Peace Summit on Ukraine are underway at all levels. The places and dates of these interim meetings have already been determined.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Preliminary, the places and dates of these interim meetings have been determined, but I will not get ahead of myself and will not announce them so as not to disrupt this diplomatic process. Preparations are underway at all levels," Tykhyi said.

As a reminder, the first Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024. It discussed three points of Ukraine's Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension, including the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Following the summit, a communiqué was signed, which is open for accession.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry does not rule out Russia's participation in the second session of the Global Peace Summit.