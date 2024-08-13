TCR does not see data on persons with disabilities who have right to deferment in Oberih register - Ministry of Social Policy

At present, due to the lack of funding for information interaction between the Unified Register "Oberih" and the Ministry of Social Policy, the function of automatic granting and prolongation of deferment for persons with disabilities has not been implemented.

The publication asked whether the Oberih registry has been interacting with the registries of the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund to speed up the granting of deferment to those who are entitled to it.

The journalists also asked whether the Pension Fund and the Ministry of Social Policy currently transmit information on the establishment and change of disability group to the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service in electronic form, as provided by law.

According to the answer, on June 4, 2024, the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed an agreement on information cooperation, but it has not yet been implemented due to lack of funding.

As of today, the agreement has not been implemented due to lack of funding, so the transfer of information from the databases of the Ministry of Social Policy to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists "Oberih" is not carried out," the Ministry said in an explanation.

The publication reminds that, according to the law, the bodies maintaining the Register, i.e. the TCR, should receive a lot of data on a person liable for military service (disability, employment, marital status, place of residence, etc.) from the Pension Fund and the Ministry of Social Policy in electronic form.

However, judging by the response to the request, this exchange has not been implemented yet, so citizens liable for military service must notify the TCR of their right to deferment due to their social status in person.

