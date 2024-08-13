Russians transfer humanitarian aid to Kursk region on "initiative" of TOT population - National Resistance Center

Russians are massively transporting humanitarian supplies intended for the temporarily occupied territories to the Kursk region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"It's no secret that Ukrainians are not a priority for the Kremlin, and humanitarian aid to the TOT has the function of blackmailing and bribing the loyalty of the population. At the same time, the needs of ethnic Russians are a higher priority, because the Kremlin is well aware that the TOT is not Russia," the statement said.

According to the NRC, all humanitarian cargo was transferred to the Kursk region. This is presented as an initiative of the population of the occupied territories, while the locals are currently denied the aid.

Read more: Operation in Kursk region helps frontline and complicates military logistics of RF - MFA

As a reminder, it has become known that evacuation of local residents has begun in another district of the Kursk region - Bolshoe Soldatskoe, located near Sudzha.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.