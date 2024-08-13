AFU General Staff: 80 combat engagements take place in frontline, almost half of them - in Pokrovsk axis

As of 4 p.m., 80 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Almost half of them were recorded in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border villages and towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Novi Vyrki, Manukhivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Karpovychi, Prohres and Bleshnia. In addition, the occupiers conducted air strikes on Riasne, Novi Vyrki, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Liubymivka, Bilovody, Radkivka, Yunakivka, Sumy and Basivka - a total of 31 guided bomb units (GBUs) were dropped.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

At the same time, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have struck with two GBUs near the village of Mali Prokhody. In addition, in the Kharkiv axis, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Tykhe and Vovchansk. Two of the attacks are still ongoing in the area of the latter.

In the Kupiansk axis, the enemy did not conduct any active offensives.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman axis, the invading army assaulted the positions of our defenders six times near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Five battles are over, one is ongoing. Invaders fired free-flight aerial rockets near Serhiivka.

In the Siversk axis, five firefights took place during the day. The enemy was advancing near Spirne and Verkhnokamianske. It received a fierce rebuff.

Read more: Restrictions on movement of all categories of citizens in 20-kilometre border zone of Sumy region - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk axis, two combat engagements continue near Chasiм Yar. Ukrainian troops stopped another attack near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk axis, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to four. One attack was repelled near Toretsk and Zalizne, and the fighting continues. In addition, the invaders conducted five air strikes, dropping seven GBUs on Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk axis, Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne and Skuchne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 22 attacks, 14 firefights are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified. The enemy also launched four air strikes on Oleksandropil and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove axis, the invaders attacked three times near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, where they were defeated.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv axis, the enemy used aircraft to attack the area of Bilohiria with 30 free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Prydniprovskyi axis, the Russians failed five times to attack the positions of our troops. They attacked Mykolaivka with 15 free flight rockets.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 593,160 people (+1160 per day), 8455 tanks, 16,764 artillery systems, and 16,385 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In other areas of the front, the situation has not changed much.