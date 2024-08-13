Ukraine warns partners of possible Russian provocations against AFU in Kursk region - MFA

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region, Russia may use provocations against Ukrainian servicemen. Therefore, Ukraine warns its international partners about this.

This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi, Liga.net writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians may use the fabrication of incidents in violation of international law to accuse Ukraine.

Tykhyi noted that there are reasonable suspicions that Russia may create fake incidents, including the possible dressing of Russian servicemen in Ukrainian uniforms to fabricate violations of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian forces.

The MFA spokesperson calls on Ukraine's international partners to be prepared for such developments.

"We warn our partners to be actively prepared for such developments. If there are such attempts by Russia, they should remain vigilant and not fall for these traps of Russian propaganda," Tykhyi said.

Earlier, the SSU warned that Russian special services want to use the situation in the Kursk region to accuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces of alleged war crimes.

