Poland signs contract to purchase 96 Apache helicopters for $10 billion

The Polish government has signed a contract with the American company Boeing for the purchase of 96 AH-64E Guardian Apache helicopters.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The contract provides for the supply of 96 Apache helicopters along with a logistics and training package. They are to replace Soviet Mi-24 helicopters in the Polish army.

Additionally, Poland has acquired technology for the operation of these helicopters, which will allow the country's aircraft plants to carry out overhaul or maintenance of individual AH-64E components.

The new helicopters will be transferred to the 1st Airborne Brigade of the Polish Army. According to the head of the Polish Defense Ministry, the purchase will cost about $10 billion.

Commenting on the deal, the American ambassador to Warsaw, Mark Brzezinski, noted that Poland "is becoming the largest operator of Apache helicopters outside the United States."

