Number of attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia and Belarus is increasing in Lithuania

Lithuania has warned that the number of attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia and Belarus is increasing. Despite the measures taken to stop the circumvention of sanctions and to punish those involved in such activities, it is becoming more difficult to do so.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Delfi, this was stated by Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė.

"Now, if I'm not mistaken, there are about 50 pre-trial investigations underway. I know that decisions have been made on some of them. (...) This number shows that there are more and more attempts to circumvent and difficulties arise. But we are working in this direction," Grunskienė said.

She also noted that various schemes are used for this purpose. According to her, in at least one case, after the pre-trial investigation, the case of circumvention of sanctions was submitted to the court.

"There is one case that has been submitted to the court regarding weapons smuggling," she said.

So far, the EU countries have adopted 14 sanctions packages against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. Trade restrictions have also been imposed on Belarus to prevent the Moscow regime from evading the restrictions.

Earlier, Reuters reported that billions of dollars and euros in cash had been smuggled into Russia to circumvent sanctions.