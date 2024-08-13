All Danish government parties support Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region of RF

All Danish government parties have expressed support for the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. Representatives of the Danish parties also state that there is no reason to believe that Ukrainians do not comply with the laws of war.

This is stated in the material of DR.dk, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, a representative of the Social Democratic Party, Jesper Petersen, said that recent events give reason for optimism.

"When you see that they have the resources and forces to carry out this type of operation, there is reason for optimism," the politician said.

In turn, Michael Østrup, a representative of the Liberal Party, believes that it is "absolutely normal" that Ukraine has crossed the Russian border. The same opinion is shared by the representative of the Moderates, Jeppe Søe. He called the crossing of the Russian border by Ukrainian troops "quite natural".

"Sometimes it is necessary to cross the border of a country with which you are at war. I think it's quite natural in a border war between two countries," said Jeppe Søe.

Also, a representative of the opposition Danish People's Party, Alex Arendtsen, expressed support for the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. He said that the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "absolutely brilliant and clearly visible."

According to the newspaper, Denmark is one of the countries that has sent the most weapons to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. This includes, among other things, anti-tank weapons, missiles, mortars, tanks and, most recently, the first of 19 F-16 aircraft that have just been supplied to Ukraine.

Representatives of all the parties DR spoke to believe that it does not matter much that last week it was potentially tanks from Denmark that crossed the border and surprised the Russians.

"Every time we make a donation to Ukraine, it goes through the Foreign Policy Council, where we set clear rules with the Ukrainians on what they can use the donations for. As long as the Ukrainians follow these rules, we have no reason to criticize them," said Michael Ostrup, a representative of the Liberal Party.

Lars-Christian Brask, a representative of the Liberals, also said that there is no reason to believe that Ukrainians do not comply with the laws of war.

"Ukrainians are targeting the military and military bases and doing nothing to the civilian population. They have different ethics and morals than the Russians. They respect human rights," the politician said.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

