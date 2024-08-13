US not involved in planning of AFU operation in Kursk region - State Department

The United States is not involved in planning the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was stated by Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that it is Russia that is waging war against Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression.

"We are not involved in any part of the planning or preparation of this operation (in Kursk - Ed.). I will leave it to the Ukrainian military to talk about it. But our role and what we are focused on is supporting Ukraine's ability to defend itself, which we think is common sense, especially when it comes to defending against attacks and operations that may take place right next to the border," Patel explained.

Read more: Kuleba spoke with Borrell: He told details of Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.