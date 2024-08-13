Men abroad who have not updated their military registration data, driver’s licenses will not be issued or exchanged - Cabinet of Ministers decision

Ukrainian men who are abroad will not be able to get a driver's license, exchange it or register a vehicle if they have not updated their military registration data.

This is stated in a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The government has established that during the period of martial law and within three months from the date of its termination or cancellation, branches of the Ukrainian Migration Service accept documents for the following:

obtaining administrative services for the exchange of a driver's license, including one issued for the first time;

obtaining a driver's license after loss or theft;

registration (re-registration), deregistration of vehicles.

All of the above services will not be provided to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years, for whom there is no information in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists about their exclusion from military registration or who have not updated their military registration data.

Also, international post offices will not send driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates to these men.

