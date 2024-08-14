Air defence forces destroy 17 out of 23 "shaheds" overnight - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 14 August 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with two X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the areas of Chauda - Crimea, Yeysk, Kursk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"In an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 17 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 14 August, the occupiers attacked Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones. An infrastructure facility was damaged. Three "Shaheds" were destroyed.