Pentagon closely monitors Russian Federation’s cooperation with Iran, DPRK, and China

The US Defense Ministry said that it is closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with the DPRK, Iran, and China in the field of weapons.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, Censor.NET reports.

Ryder was asked if the US has concerns about the expansion of cooperation between Russia and North Korea in the field of weapons, as well as the cooperation of Iran and China with the Russian Federation.

"We are closely monitoring these relations and have concerns, especially regarding Russia, which is trying to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries to support its war against Ukraine. So, this is something we will continue to closely monitor," he said. he.

